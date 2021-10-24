B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Position Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,668 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

