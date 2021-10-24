BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $55.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $58.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,142,000. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 326,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

