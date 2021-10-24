Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $22,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $753.58 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $507.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $773.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $684.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

