BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of BiomX from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that BiomX will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,250 shares of company stock worth $165,000. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

