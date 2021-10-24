Bitblocks Hits Market Capitalization of $161,801.82 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $161,801.82 and $11.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,324.06 or 1.00013536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00058232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00051274 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.22 or 0.00621738 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001657 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004394 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

