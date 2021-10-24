Bitcoin Cash ABC Hits 1-Day Volume of $29,929.00 (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $29,929.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $149.76 or 0.00245632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,971.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $617.02 or 0.01011989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.00283838 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00033651 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003621 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

