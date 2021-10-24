Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 73% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $165,371.78 and approximately $39.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 63% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

