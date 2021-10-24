Bitcoin SV Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $172.47 or 0.00285882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.26 billion and $197.27 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,328.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.88 or 0.01032480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00255126 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00035010 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002952 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,877,914 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

