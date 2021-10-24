BitForex Token (BF) Market Cap Tops $15.77 Million

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One BitForex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitForex Token has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $15.77 million and $290,727.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00049463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00203799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00101850 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,281,379,258 coins. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

