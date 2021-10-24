BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,614 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $43,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,531 shares of company stock worth $2,290,238 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BlackBerry by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 9.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,774,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,986,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

