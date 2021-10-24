Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.83.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

