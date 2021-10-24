BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 177.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $33,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $557.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.