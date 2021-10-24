BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 1,357,296 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,357,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $6,421,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $4,947,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $8,506,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,256,577.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

