BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,153 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.71% of Northrim BanCorp worth $33,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 28.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,865 shares of company stock valued at $75,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

