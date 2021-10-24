BlackRock Inc. Has $34.82 Million Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.66% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $34,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

KNSA stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $734.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.