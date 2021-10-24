BlackRock Inc. Has $36.70 Million Stock Position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 339.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,996,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.06% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $36,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 260.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 748,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 166,470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.31 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $445.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

