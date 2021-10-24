BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 247.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,988 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $36,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $2,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $10,746,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $22,309,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 52,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $137,416,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

