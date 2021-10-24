BlackRock Inc. Sells 64,300 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.65% of International Seaways worth $35,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in International Seaways by 99.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE INSW opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $511.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

