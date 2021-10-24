Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Down 7.6%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares were down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 26,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 793,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

A number of analysts have commented on BLDE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

