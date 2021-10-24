Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

Several research firms recently commented on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

