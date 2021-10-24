Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $771.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

BLMN opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $223,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 81,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 44.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 906,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 280,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 133,417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 224.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 427,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 296,004 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

