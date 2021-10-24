BlueMar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,466 shares during the quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ares Acquisition worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth $15,551,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth $6,538,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,500,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 21.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth $700,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

