BlueMar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises 1.7% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.26.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $159.88 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $168.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

