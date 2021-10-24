BlueMar Capital Management LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 112.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,101,000 after buying an additional 118,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 422.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 40,124 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,405,632 shares of company stock valued at $214,286,004. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.86 on Friday, reaching $166.64. 2,982,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $104.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC increased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.