BlueMar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

