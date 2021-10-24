BMO Capital Markets Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$9.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPG. CIBC lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.04.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$6.23 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.02.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

