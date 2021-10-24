Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at National Bankshares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BEI.UN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.78.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$54.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -18.14. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.90.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

