Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.75. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 3,281,846 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

