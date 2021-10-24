Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading 43.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $91.15 million and $6.17 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.40 or 0.00337027 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010342 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000947 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

