BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.97

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 13555216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BowX Acquisition by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,310,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in BowX Acquisition by 76.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,244,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,682 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in BowX Acquisition by 168.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,776 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in BowX Acquisition by 55.4% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,341,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 478,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $15,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.