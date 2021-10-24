BOX Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $3.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00023567 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00278911 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

