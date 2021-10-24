Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has $281.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.22.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $209.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.79. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $142.78 and a one year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

