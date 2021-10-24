BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 387.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 387.56 ($5.06).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Thursday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 311.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £374.65 ($489.48). Insiders bought 355 shares of company stock worth $112,150 over the last three months.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.