Brahman Capital Corp. Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,728,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,026,000. Discovery accounts for about 3.9% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned about 0.34% of Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 98.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA opened at $25.10 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

