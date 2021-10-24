Brian Edward Davis Sells 3,000 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00.

Shares of SNCY opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,402,053,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $107,783,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.