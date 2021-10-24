BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.90.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 465,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

