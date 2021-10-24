British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 383.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 743,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 99.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,619,000 after acquiring an additional 575,603 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.