Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. AXT reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXTI shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in AXT by 64.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 384,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 150,375 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AXT by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AXT by 394.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 165,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in AXT by 46,636.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. 202,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,841. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $363.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

