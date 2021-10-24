Brokerages Anticipate Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBR opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

