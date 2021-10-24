Brokerages Anticipate Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $323.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce sales of $323.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.78 million and the lowest is $318.00 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $279.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 514,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,821,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNV traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.45. 480,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,143. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

