Brokerages Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report sales of $29.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $28.50 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $36.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $120.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $122.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $117.45 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of FSBW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,643. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $136,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $177,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,708 shares of company stock valued at $367,439 in the last three months. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in FS Bancorp by 122.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 38,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

