Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.18. HomeStreet posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,123. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. HomeStreet has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $907.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

