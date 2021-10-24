Brokerages Anticipate Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) will post $3.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Icosavax’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Icosavax will report full-year sales of $7.20 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Icosavax.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ICVX traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. 69,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,850. Icosavax has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.29.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

