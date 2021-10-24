Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $59.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.18 million to $61.30 million. Materialise posted sales of $47.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $236.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.35 million to $240.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $262.47 million, with estimates ranging from $256.51 million to $267.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 213,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,232. Materialise has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -316.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

