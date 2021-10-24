Brokerages Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth about $18,411,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 925,551 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. 369,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.00. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

