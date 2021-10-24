Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report sales of $542.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.40 million to $574.30 million. Stepan posted sales of $494.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:SCL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Stepan by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stepan by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Stepan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

