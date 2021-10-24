Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

