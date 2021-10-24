Brokerages Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to announce earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.88). Azul posted earnings per share of ($1.99) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($4.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth $388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Azul by 197.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Azul by 169.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,091 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

AZUL opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. Azul has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

