Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.95 Million

Oct 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to post sales of $181.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.40 million and the highest is $182.50 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $186.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $726.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.62 million to $733.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $703.99 million, with estimates ranging from $691.70 million to $715.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

