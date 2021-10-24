Brokerages Expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. 307,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,274. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of -0.15.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

