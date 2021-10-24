Brokerages Expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cadiz.
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.
Shares of NASDAQ CDZI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. 307,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,274. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of -0.15.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.
